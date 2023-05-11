URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Wednesday night, dozens of high school students were recognized for their hard work to their community, all while pushing through some unexpected challenges.

Urbana High School students are wrapping up a year that’s had some ups and downs.

Police responded to school threats, and the school board voted out their principal Taren Nance a few months ago.

But Wednesday, they put all that together behind them and focused on their dedication to their community during the Mayoral Recognition Program.

Gournee Hibbler wasn’t sure if she wanted to be in the spotlight at first, but that quickly changed when she found out she was nominated for two awards.

“I’m like oh my goodness, I actually have something I’ve got to look up to and I just got to keep on going even though through tough times, you just gotta keep on persevering,” Hibbler said.

She’s wrapping up her senior year and looking back at the volunteer time that kept her motivated. She spent a lot of time baking for the PTSA, especially during teacher appreciation week.

Hibbler was one of 95 awardees at the high school for the program where students, families and teachers were reflecting on a year of service.

Together, they poured over 5,000 hours of work into the community, donated 32 pints of blood and worked on five homes with Habitat for Humanity.

“I didn’t realize how much I’d volunteered because it’s just something that I don’t necessarily seek out trying to gain hours,” Eve Foley, a UHS junior and PTSA Ambassador, said. “I seek it out because it’s something I really like and I like making those connections with people.”

The school year hasn’t always been easy for the district with multiple threats directed toward staff members and the schools, but these students are focusing on the positive and bettering the community.

“It seemed like everything was just not going to look up,” Hibbler said. “I basically had to find something to keep me occupied to keep me on track.”

Alisa Tangminarunkit, a junior, said the best part of volunteering is the connections.

“They all have these amazing stories to tell about their lives and what got them into volunteering. It’s really inspiring,” she said.

And Foley said she loves to help uplift people.

“Being able to help other people, make other people happy and have a lasting impact on someone is something that I really want to have in a positive way,” Foley added.

She put in over 100 hours when working with Habitat for Humanity, Salt and Light, the League of Women’s Voters and the Penguin Project.

“Which is where I would be a mentor for an artist who has some sort of disability and they need somebody to help them when they’re on stage or be there with them,” she said.

All three students agree that all of the hours were worth it to help a story bigger than themselves.

“It helps build community and uplift people even when we’re going through hard things,” Foley said. “We all obviously have each other and you can show that through volunteering.”

An organizer said the number of volunteers getting awards this year doubled from last, and Mayor Diane Marlin is beyond proud of the work these young people are putting into their city.