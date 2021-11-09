Urbana High School goes on lockdown after a man displays firearm

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents of Urbana High School students received an email from school officials around 12:35 p.m. today, addressing a school lockdown that happened this morning.

According to officials, at around 11:20 a.m., a man pulled onto Race Street and a female student got into his car. Before he drove away with the student, this man was reported to exit the car and display a firearm.

Students who saw what happened quickly reported this to school officials. After being informed about the incident, Urbana High School was immediately put on lockdown. After that, officials and students were collaborating with the Urbana Police Department on the case.

After an investigation, Urbana Police said there wasn’t any threat to students and staff. They also said the situation was resolved in the community so Urbana High School ended the lockdown in the afternoon.