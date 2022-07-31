URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Sunday afternoon, community members in Urbana came together to relax and decompress.

Many gathered outside of the Cunningham Township Community Garden to partake in free food, yoga classes and massage sessions.

The Raw Tools organization showed visitors how to take pieces of guns and turn them into garden tools. Volunteers with Solidarity Gardens CU taught kids how to plant seeds and grow their own produce. The Urbana Free Library had free books for students!

Shaya Robinson, one of the organizers with Cunningham Township, said it is all about neighbors helping neighbors.

“We want our neighbors to get to know each other. You never really know what can come up when you have different types of people at an event together,” Robinson said. “We try to make it free, we try to make it easily accessible for people who have children to come here, any different mobility issues. We really try to make this a space for the whole community to come and celebrate together and heal together.”



Cunningham Township organizes events like this one about once a month.

Their next one will be a back-to-school gathering to prepare for the upcoming academic year. The date and information will be posted on their social media.