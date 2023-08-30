URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and the Urbana Free Library is issuing updated designs for people to take home.

One design is of the mural painted on the outside of the Cunningham Township building. The other card shows the Green Street entrance to the library. Anyone who gets a new library card in September will also receive a free tote bag.

“It’s nice to be able to do kind of a rebrand and a refresh of this and be able to make it look a little more like our community does,” said Lauren Chambers, Programming and Outreach Manager.

The Urbana Free Library has more than just books. They also offer board games, vinyl records, sewing machines and more. Those getting library cards for the first time can pick them up at the front desk during regular business hours.