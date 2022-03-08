URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When he graduated high school, current Urbana Fire Chief Charles Lauss planned on going a much different career route. Now, after 35 years of service, he is reflecting on his career path before his retirement in May.

Lauss originally intended to enroll in Lincoln Christian College and become a minister. However, he could not afford the tuition. So, he decided to work for the fire service instead, and the rest is history.

“It’s been a delight having Chief Lauss with us,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “We’ve made a lot of progress with him as chief over the past three-and-a-half years.” She continued to say it is going to be hard to replace him.

Under his leadership, the Urbana Fire Department received an ISO One rating, which only about one-percent of fire departments achieve, according to Marlin. The score is a reflection of how prepared a community is for fires.

Yet, what Lauss is most proud of is the relationships he has built with other departments, as well as the reception of significant grants, which have led to the hiring of six new firefighters and the purchase of new cardiac monitors for EMS responders.

Lauss said that he is “driven most by servanthood” and that he loves helping public safety.

“I’m going to miss my firefighters,” Lauss said. “There’s no doubt. We’re a family. At least a third of our lives are spent together. I’ve told my wife often that the 35-year love affair I’ve had with this career is coming to an end.”

During his retirement, Lauss plans to live in South Carolina with his wife–who retired when they moved to Urbana from Peoria, and their two pet boxers.

They have also planned a road trip across the country to visit their daughter in Portland.

“The journey there is going to be the fun part,” Lauss said. “I’m looking forward to seeing parts of the country that we haven’t been to before.” Some of the sights he looks forward to visiting include Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, in addition to some national monuments.