URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Recent summertime weather might have you thinking ahead to fresh fruits and vegetables that come with the season. Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana is one step closer to getting more of those right to your dinner table.

On Tuesday, crews started drilling at the farm, building a well to help water the produce.

This fall, Sola Gratia announced their 29-acre expansion.

This drilling project is another expansion of that. John Williams, the farm manager, said their plants need at least an inch of rain every week. If they don’t get that, it hurts their growth.

This well will ensure they have a steady amount of water coming in.

“Water access is an important thing for us because a lot of our vegetables are pretty sensitive to periods of drought,” Williams said. “Last summer we saw that and had struggles with keeping plants watered, so this is an exciting moment to hopefully kick off production here on this site.”

This is only one part of the expansion project. Williams said they’re still planning on creating a building for storage and offices.

They’re growing more food than before in the new space and are getting ready to sell at area farmer’s markets and grocery stores.

You can find Sola Gratia products at the Champaign Farmer’s Market, Urbana Market at the Square, Common Ground Food Co-Op, and some local restaurants.