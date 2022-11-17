URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges.

Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their general fund.

“When we’re fully staffed, in an ideal situation, we have a maximum of about 7 patrol officers on the street on a shift for the entire city. Even one or two vacancies have a big impact on our coverage for the city,” Diane Marlin, Urbana’s mayor, said.

She said city employees can also get a bonus if they help refer an officer.

City Council will vote on the final approval of the program next week.