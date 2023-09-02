URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members celebrated on Friday the grand opening of Encanto, a new Mexican restaurant, in downtown Urbana.

Co-owner Yessenia Arboleda said the name came as an idea from their children, not the popular Disney movie. It has dine-in booths on the first level, tables on the upper level and dining in the alley. Arboleda said it only took a year to bring the place to life.

But her husband, the other co-owner, has been picturing this moment for years. Arboleda also said her family is excited for people to learn about who they are after living in the area for 17 years.

“My husband had a dream since he was 16,” Arboleda said. “He’s from Mexico and his dream was to have the restaurant open at one point. And his dream came true.”

Arboleda said she wants her restaurant to be different from others in the area with a blend of Mexican and Peruvian dishes. Those who missed the grand opening can check out Encanto’s regular hours of business: