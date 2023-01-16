URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana-based coach bus company received a leadership award over the weekend.

Peoria Charter, which operates out of Urbana, Peoria, and Chicago, received the 2023 Environmental Leadership Award from United Motorcoach Association at their annual trade show in Orlando.

Industry peers recognized Peoria Charter for its advocacy, fuel conservation, and more.

Director of Operations James Wang accepted the award for the company.

“I was very excited,” said Wang, who also co-owns the company. “It’s always good to see the efforts that my team went to in order to operate as cleanly as possible be recognized.”

The company serves universities, athletic teams, and more, transporting more than 500,000 passengers each year. Wang said sustainability and productivity have been the driving force behind the company.

“You can be environmentally friendly without a fleet of electric vehicles,” Wang said. “We look forward to continuing to provide safe and reliable services to the state of Illinois.”