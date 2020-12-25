Urbana Church covers people’s utilities with Christmas Eve Service

URBANA–The Unitarian Universalist Church is using half of its Christmas Eve offerings to cover people’s bills. They’re asking community members to join them in helping anyone who’s struggling to pay their utilities.

They livestreamed their Christmas Eve Service at 7:00 p.m. It was filled with sermons about persevering through the pandemic, mixed in with a couple of live performances. The church’s pastor Florence Caplow said the church helping out the community on Christmas is just the right thing to do.

“Thank you, for all those hard choices you have made during the holiday season. Know that you are embraced here.”

After the service the church hosted a candle lighting on Zoom and sang Silent Night. If you missed out on the service and would still like to donate to families in need, you can do so here.