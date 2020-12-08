Urbana Bike Project, UI Campus Bike Center announce Kids Bike Giveaway

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–With Christmas right around the corner, The Bike Project in Urbana is getting into the giving spirit.

They’re partnering with the U of I’s Campus Bike Center to host a kids bike giveaway. They’re accepting bike donations for all ages and will take them regardless of the condition they’re in.

The Bike Center will fix them up before handing them back out.

“It’s a really good way to give back and help people without charging them,” The Bike Center’s Jake Benjamin said.

If you’d like to help, you can drop your bike off at the Urbana Bike Project or the Campus Bike Center. They’ll be accepting donations until the 19th.