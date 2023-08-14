URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ahead of its first day of school later this week, the Urbana School District hosted a back-to-school event on Sunday that put the focus on families and their needs.

Cunningham Township gave out free phones, pizza and locally grown produce at Crystal Lake Park. The organization is making sure parents are just as ready as their children this fall.

Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said summer months can often mean less income for some families in the area. So aside from the free giveaways, the organization also gave out applications for helpful resources.

“It’s a hard time for families sometimes as they’re trying to go back to school and they don’t have as much money, cash on hand,” Chynoweth said. “So we’re here to help bridge that gap. We want to make sure no family is homeless in Urbana and we want to make sure all families can get up to date on their rent and utilities. So, we support Urbana families in doing that.”

Families who attended also got free admission to Crystal Lake Pool. Cunningham Township encourages all those who need help to reach out.