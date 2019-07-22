Upgrade to sirens should improve safety

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The village is getting some much-needed upgrades. It’s installing new storm sirens. Leaders hope it improves the safety of the community. There are currently two sirens, one on each side of town, but they’re about 50-years old. One needs repairs.

Officials say it’s time for them to make some changes, so they’re ordering a new siren at a cost of more than $22,000. It will be set up in the middle of town and the two older ones will no longer be used. The village trustee says, in the past, someone in the village has had to set the sirens off, but now it will be the job of emergency services out of Monticello.

There’s no specific date when the new siren will be installed. The order is in and leaders hope to have it up and working within the next month. The village is also working with a new company to remove abandoned vehicles in town.

The village president says they only tow one or two cars each year, but they’re doing their part to make sure it doesn’t become a bigger problem in the future.