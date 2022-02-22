DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The policy at Danville schools became masks “recommended” for students, staff and visitors Tuesday.

The early morning vote by the Board of Education replaced a policy requiring face-coverings, making Danville the final of Central Illinois’s five metro school districts to clarify its rules following the dismissal of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s statewide mask mandate appeal Thursday.

Due to an agreement with the city’s teachers union, the Danville Education Association (DEA), that included a mask requirement, it wasn’t as simple as a vote by the board. The weekend was needed for negotiations between the board and the union, according to Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis.

It all ended Tuesday morning with 6-0 votes by the board, both to change the policy to masks “recommended” and to adopt a new agreement with the union reflecting that.

“I just wanted to say that this has been a difficult journey,” board member Johnnie Carey expressed following the vote.

“Do I agree with everything? No, I don’t. But what I totally don’t agree with is being called names at every board meeting. You know, we are human. We do have feelings and we do take into consideration every staff, person and student in this district.”

Board president Randal Ashton shared a similar sentiment. He went on to say he’s been opposed to the governor’s mandate from day one.

“You have no clue how difficult it is. We have been discussing this for two years,” Ashton added.

Masks continue to be required on school buses.

As of Friday, masks are also optional in Decatur and Springfield schools. Champaign and Urbana school districts will continue to require them at this time.