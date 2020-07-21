UPD FOP lodge to host third annual school supply drive

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70 announced early Tuesday morning it’s starting up its third annual Backpack / School Supply Drive, but with some changes.

“Unlike last year where donations of items and supplies were requested, this year we are requesting that if you wish to contribute that it be done in the form of a gift card to Walmart, Meijer, or a prepaid Visa card,” it stated on Facebook.

The organization said the change came as a precaution to reduce the number of items being touched by several people and because the city building has not been completely re-opened. It added their board members will use the donated gift cards to purchase items that will be taken to the school.

“We appreciate your generosity and desire to help make sure that every child has access to the necessary things to make this upcoming school year a successful one,” it added in the Facebook post.

Those wishing to contribute to the school supply drive are asked to send gift cards by mail. The school supply drive ends August 28.

The Urbana Police Department

c/o FOP Lodge 70

400 S. Vine

Urbana, IL 61801