Upcoming vaccine clinics announced

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Health departments throughout Central Illinois continue to host community vaccine clinics to provide booster shots to adults and first doses to children ages 5 to 11.
Several health departments in the region announced upcoming clinics in their jurisdictions in the coming weeks:
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
- iHotel and Conference Center (111 St. Mary’s Road, Champaign)
- Booster shots
- Nov. 10, 11, 15, 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 22, 23, 30, Dec. 1, 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- All three vaccines
- Walk-in, no appointment necessary
- Pediatric shots
- Nov. 10, 22, 15, 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer only
- Booster shots
- Kohl’s Plaza (1901 North Market Street, Champaign)
- Weekend hours:
- Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Weekend hours:
- Promise Healthcare (805 Bloomington Road, Champaign)
- Pediatric vaccinations begin Nov. 9 (Pfizer only)
- Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Appointments only (call 217-403-5402)
- For more information, contact Shea Ward via email or by calling 307-262-8858
- Christie Clinic
- Community-based clinics
- OSF HealthCare
- Clinics at all primary care offices
- Appointments scheduled through OSF website
- Pharmacies
- Visit http://www.vaccinefinder.org/ for available appointments
Ford County Public Health Department
- Paxton Fire Department (310 North Market Street, Paxton)
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- All three vaccines available
- Arrive five minutes early and plan to sit 15 minutes after vaccine is administered
- Appointments scheduled online
Macon County Health Department
- MCHD building (1221 East Condit Street, Decatur)
- Pediatric shots only (Pfizer)
- Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
- 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days
- Appointment only
- Call 217-718-6205 or schedule online
- Bring insurance card is possible
- Must be able to return Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 for second dose
Iroquois County Public Health Department
- Appointments scheduled by calling 815-432-2483
- Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9.am to 12 p.m.
- Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian