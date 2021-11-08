Upcoming vaccine clinics announced

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Health departments throughout Central Illinois continue to host community vaccine clinics to provide booster shots to adults and first doses to children ages 5 to 11.

Several health departments in the region announced upcoming clinics in their jurisdictions in the coming weeks:

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District

iHotel and Conference Center (111 St. Mary’s Road, Champaign) Booster shots Nov. 10, 11, 15, 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22, 23, 30, Dec. 1, 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All three vaccines Walk-in, no appointment necessary Pediatric shots Nov. 10, 22, 15, 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer only Appointment required



Kohl’s Plaza (1901 North Market Street, Champaign) Appointments scheduled through MyCarle and Carle.org Weekend hours: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Promise Healthcare (805 Bloomington Road, Champaign) Pediatric vaccinations begin Nov. 9 (Pfizer only) Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments only (call 217-403-5402) For more information, contact Shea Ward via email or by calling 307-262-8858



Christie Clinic Community-based clinics



OSF HealthCare Clinics at all primary care offices Appointments scheduled through OSF website



Pharmacies Visit http://www.vaccinefinder.org/ for available appointments



Ford County Public Health Department

Paxton Fire Department (310 North Market Street, Paxton) Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All three vaccines available Arrive five minutes early and plan to sit 15 minutes after vaccine is administered Appointments scheduled online



Macon County Health Department

MCHD building (1221 East Condit Street, Decatur) Pediatric shots only (Pfizer) Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days Appointment only Call 217-718-6205 or schedule online Bring insurance card is possible Must be able to return Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 for second dose



Iroquois County Public Health Department