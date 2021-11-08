Upcoming vaccine clinics announced

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Health departments throughout Central Illinois continue to host community vaccine clinics to provide booster shots to adults and first doses to children ages 5 to 11.

Several health departments in the region announced upcoming clinics in their jurisdictions in the coming weeks:

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District

  • iHotel and Conference Center (111 St. Mary’s Road, Champaign)
    • Booster shots
      • Nov. 10, 11, 15, 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
      • Nov. 22, 23, 30, Dec. 1, 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • All three vaccines
      • Walk-in, no appointment necessary
  • Kohl’s Plaza (1901 North Market Street, Champaign)
    • Weekend hours:
      • Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
      • Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Promise Healthcare (805 Bloomington Road, Champaign)
    • Pediatric vaccinations begin Nov. 9 (Pfizer only)
    • Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Appointments only (call 217-403-5402)
    • For more information, contact Shea Ward via email or by calling 307-262-8858
  • Christie Clinic
    • Community-based clinics
  • OSF HealthCare
    • Clinics at all primary care offices

Ford County Public Health Department

  • Paxton Fire Department (310 North Market Street, Paxton)
    • Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • All three vaccines available
    • Arrive five minutes early and plan to sit 15 minutes after vaccine is administered

Macon County Health Department

  • MCHD building (1221 East Condit Street, Decatur)
    • Pediatric shots only (Pfizer)
    • Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
    • 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days
    • Appointment only
      • Call 217-718-6205 or schedule online
    • Bring insurance card is possible
    • Must be able to return Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 for second dose

Iroquois County Public Health Department

  • Appointments scheduled by calling 815-432-2483
  • Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9.am to 12 p.m.
  • Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

