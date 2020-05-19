Unrestrained 7-year old fights for life after single vehicle crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 7-year old is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle accident. Eight others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It happened about 7:10 pm, Monday, on I-57, at milepost 157.

The driver of a 2000 Honda van, 40-year old Kimyada Hunter, of Marianna, Ark., told authorities an unknown vehicle swerved into her lane nearly striking her van. She then swerved to avoid hitting the other vehicle causing hers to leave the road. She was cited for improper lane usage, 4 counts of failure to secure a child in a child restraint device and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Passengers Deidra Miller, 32, of Bellwood, Ill., Marken Clark, 28, of Chicago, Ill., Yakita Hunter, 26, and Miracle Hunter, 18, both of Marianna, Ark., as well as a 4-year old child and two 2-year old children were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clark was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt and Miller was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.