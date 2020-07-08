University system studies pandemic’s social, economic impacts

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois System’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA) is measuring the social and economic effects of the pandemic on the state.

Experts in economics, public health and/or vulnerable populations from across the state’s four Restore Illinois regions were asked to weigh in on dozens of questions, all to help IGPA establish Pandemic Stress Indicators.

The latest wave of questions were answered the first week of July, in response to the shift from Phase 3 to Phase 4.

In one question, they were asked if they thought the move to Phase 4 was premature or overdue. While 50% in the Northeast felt it was premature, 40% in Central Illinois felt it was overdue.

The panel was also asked to weigh in on safety restrictions that have been created for restaurants, businesses, places of worship and movie theaters.

To see a full breakdown of their responses, click here.