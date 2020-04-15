University rolls out plans to expand internet access

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is working to help community members gain more Internet access in the midst of the pandemic.

The Hip-Hop Xpress, which is equipped with wireless internet, made stops in Shadow Wood and at the Douglas Community Center on Wednesday as part of a trial run. Organizers hope the bus will help residents get online more easily for work and school.

“In this particular situation with this pandemic occurring, COVID-19, our goal is to work with the housing authority here locally to provide internet access to the communities that maybe have limited resources in that area,” Dr. William Patterson said.

Organizers are working on a schedule for the bus and hope to roll it out on a full run next week.