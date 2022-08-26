CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Classes started on Monday at the University of Illinois and this week the positivity rate rose to just over 20%. That’s compared to 8% a week ago.

University officials say they expected an increase, but they also say it’s important to look at how many people are getting tested. They say most people using on-campus testing are those who have to because they’re unvaccinated or people who are symptomatic. It’s not the entire campus population. The university’s COVID data dashboard shows 92% of campus is fully vaccinated.

University officials say they’ll continue to follow all public health guidelines and will make changes if necessary.