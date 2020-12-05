University of Illinois releases implementation plan for Native American Imagery

CHAMAPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– The University of Illinois’ old mascot, Chief Illiniwek, hasn’t been seen since 2007. On Friday morning, Chancellor Robert Jones released an implementation plan to address the controversial figure and pivot the University into a direction that is more inclusive and respectful of Native American culture.

The implementation plan will take place over the next three years. The plan is to increase the Native American student population by offering the in-state tuition rates for citizens belonging to any of the federally recognized tribes across the country .

Then the University will also strengthen its partnership with the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and try to build relationships with other Native American nations who originally lived on the land the University was built on.

Chancellor Jones said that while they understand the history of Chief Illiniwek and its significance to the school’s culture, he made it clear that the University’s objective is to find more appropriate ways to represent Native Americans on campus.

Some of the other objectives the University is including in its implementation plan are listed below:

The university’s Native American collection is being repatriated to tribal communities and lineal descendants.

The university hired its first Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act program officer.

A campus historian is developing an accurate and thorough history of the campus’s use of Native American symbols and imagery.

Additional faculty members will be hired for the American Indian Studies program, as well as a liaison to Native American organizations and tribes.

A new student council co-led by Student Affairs, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Alumni Association will develop new, culturally sensitive traditions with members of the student body.

The chancellor will provide updates to the implementation plan on his website.