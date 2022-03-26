URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A research group from the University of Illinois is heading to New Orleans this weekend to survey tornado damage after a devastating tornado hit the city Tuesday Night.

They are a part of the newly founded Extreme Wind Resilience Center at the University of Illinois.

The Center was founded to help mitigate the impact of extreme wind events and build community resilience when disasters hit.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

During their survey, researchers will review the damage caused by the tornado, looking at structures and how they were affected by the winds.

In addition, they will also interview survivors to learn about how they reacted before and during the tornado.

Dr. Frank Lombardo will lead the group while in New Orleans, with the goal to find ways to improve survivability of a tornado during a tornado. This could transition into improved building code recommendations and more.

He says the research helps scientists and engineers understand how they can better protect structures from the upward motion tornadoes produce, as well as from other extreme events like squall lines, downbursts and derechos.

The tornado in New Orleans was the strongest to ever hit the city. It was an EF3 with winds of up to 160 mph.

