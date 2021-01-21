University of Illinois freezes tuition for the 2021-2022 school year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA): The University of Illinois Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for incoming in-state freshmen and non-resident undergraduates for the 2021-22 academic year.

This means that the base tuition in the fall will be exactly the same as it is right now.

The U of I System has now frozen tuition rates for in-state undergraduate students in six of the past seven years in an effort to contain costs for students and their families.

Also under the vote, the cost of room and board will increase by 2 percent at Urbana-Champaign, 2.6 percent at Chicago and 1.4 percent at Springfield.

When addressing the slight increase in fees, Vice President of Student Affairs, Barbara Wilson said that financial aid contributions at U of I have doubled over the last 10 years in an effort to make higher education more affordable for and accessible to all students.