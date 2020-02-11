University minor in cannabis cultivation

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Marijuana plants are grown at Essence Vegas’ 54,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation facility on July 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On July 1, Nevada joined seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and became the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November’s election to allow […]

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — The art of growing cannabis will become a minor subject at Western Illinois University in the fall. The university’s school of agriculture is acting on interest officials expressed in such a class before adult-use marijuana became legal in January.











The minor in cannabis production will require 18 to 19 credit hours with additional coursework offered by Western Illinois’ department of biological sciences.

School of agriculture director Andy Baker says faculty members are still working on partnerships with hemp producers and those in the recreational and medical marijuana businesses.