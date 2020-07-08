University leader shows support for international students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One leader at UI is announcing his committment to helping international students.

This comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced students with certain visas would have to leave the country if schools move entirely to remote learning this Fall. UI has released a plan for the Fall Semester which includes a mix of online and in-person learning, but says things could change as the pandemic progresses. Other universities like Harvard and MIT have already challenged ICE’s ruling.

Marching Illini Director Barry Houser tweeted his support saying international students in the band will have face to face time this semester.

“We need to do the right thing,” says Houser. “We need to make sure these students who are here studying, to make our campus more diverse and to make our world class institution even better, we need to make sure we protect them and do whatever we can to make sure that we can keep them here.”

Houser says that while they do not have many international students in the band, they will continue to fight for all international students on campus.