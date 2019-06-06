University explains how they will use new money

CHARLESTON, Ill (WCIA) — With the passing of the state budget, public universities received some much needed extra money. One of those was Eastern Illinois University. They received almost $2 million more than they had last year.

Eastern Illinois University’s President David Glassman shared how they plan to use the money.

“For us, we will be using the extra 5% for our initiatives in student success and for new equipment and instrumentation for our classrooms,” said Glassman.

With their more than $41 million, they plan to upgrade some of their buildings that need a little love and start on a new addition.

A new science building would give students and staff more opportunities to do more of the things they care about.

“The fields of sciences have changed dramatically. How science is taught has changed dramatically,” Glassman explained.

“Preparing the next generation of scientists is a privilege and a really exciting opportunity for us,” said Anita Shelton, Dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She explained why a new building is necessary.

“Our current Life Sciences Building has served would well since it was first built in the 1960’s, but that’s mid 20th century,” said Shelton.

It’s not only that. One of the chemistry labs has, what staff called, tents over their equipment to protect it from frequent ceiling leaks.

EIU staff said they’re thankful for this new opportunity.

“We are very grateful and very appreciative that our state legislatures and governor have been able to work together this year to pass this budget. It’s a very positive budget for higher education,” said Glassman.

A timeline for when construction would start on the new science building hasn’t been set yet.

The first priority of the university is to determine what projects need to be completed for student success.

Staff and students will be able to give their input on what they would like the new building to have.