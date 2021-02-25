University Avenue lane closure planned for utility work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign says DUCE Construction is closing one lane of University Avenue between Elm and Prairie Street.

That’s located on the south side of West Side Park.

A press release says the lane closure is needed to install utility connections at 403 W. University Ave.

The closure will start Monday, March 1 and will end on Friday, March 12.

The release says eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone.

The city is encouraging drivers to be cautious when traveling near work zones.

