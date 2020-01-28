University addresses coronavirus concerns

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health officials will hold a news conference at 9 am, Tuesday, their response to the coronavirus.

Officials say a person was examined at McKinley Health Center after experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, but doctors determined the person did not have coronavirus.

Officials have also reached out to any students with known connections to Wuhan City, the heart of the outbreak. Some students didn’t travel over winter break. Others are not attending classes, are monitoring their symptoms or are wearing face masks.

More than 100 people have died in China from the virus. The CDC says five cases have been identified in the U.S., including a woman in Chicago.