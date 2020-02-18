Universities band together to fight for international students

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 30 universities across the state, including UIUC, signed a letter of delegation to Congress.

It says changes to federal immigration policy are hurting their ability to recruit and keep international students.

A few of those challenges deal with delays and denials with visas that allow students to study at Illinois universities, and work in the U.S.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) ranked as the fifth largest U.S. institution hosting international students between 2018 and 2019.

