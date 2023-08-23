TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA is teaming up with the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and Unity High School this week to help alleviate hunger throughout the state.

To kick off the 2023 high school football season, the WCIA Game of the Week heads to Unity High School to watch the Rockets take on the Prairie Central Hawks. Donations collected before and throughout the game will go directly to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank to give resources to those in need in surrounding communities in Illinois.

In a twist on traditional donation collection, the game will feature a friendly competition to see which competing school can raise the most money by the time the final whistle blows.

“This is a great way for us to be able to distribute money, funds and resources where it’s needed to help those amongst us,” said Unity High School principal Bill Behrends. “The school is one of the centers of the community, and I think it’s great for us to support that cause.”

The game will allow cash donations at the entrances collected by student council members. Unity takes on Prairie Central this Friday at 8 p.m. Donations to the foodbank can be made to their website.