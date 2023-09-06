URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An LGBTQ organization in Champaign County was recently targeted by online threats, but staff aren’t letting the threats get them down.

Uniting Pride of Champaign County posted a statement on Facebook earlier this week that said they were targeted by an extremist hate group based in Florida. Uniting Pride said the group directed various attacks at them on social media last week.

Nicole Frydman, Uniting Pride’s Director of Operations, would not disclose what was sent, but said the threats’ objective was to intimidate and spread fear and bigotry. She said that what is important now is taking the spotlight off hatred, and instead spreading love and hope.

“We all sit around going, ‘Ahhh, what do I do? How do I do something about this?'” Frydman said. “That’s the other reason why a big focus of our statement and what we put out into the community was, ‘Hey y’all, it’s tough out there. Here’s something you can do.’ Come get trained with us. Come volunteer with us. Come help support our programs and our events.”

One of their upcoming events is a Pride parade at the end of the month.

Urbana Police are investigating the threats.