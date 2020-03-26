LA CRESCENTA, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Coasters Perez holds a plastic grocery bag as she puts the groceries in her car on November 17, 2010 in La Crescenta, California. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Prop 26, a ban on plastic grocery bags, in unincorporated areas of the county on Tuesday November 16. (Photo […]

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — YOU CAN HELP: Television and radio stations throughout Illinois are uniting in a statewide fundraising drive to combat hunger and food bank shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Illinois broadcasters, in partnership with Feeding Illinois and the Illinois Broadcasters Association, encourage viewers and listeners to contribute monetary donations that will go a long way to bolster dwindling food supplies at area foodbanks.

The goal of ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS UNITING AGAINST HUNGER is to raise awareness and dollars so foodbanks can purchase the food they need to adequately serve the hungry in their local communities.

On March 26, TV and radio stations throughout the state will broadcast stories underscoring the urgent need for food during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

People who never before relied on foodbanks are now turning to them to feed their families. Prior to COVID-19, 1 in 8 Americans struggled with hunger. As the virus continues to wreak havoc on the economy, and Illinois unemployment rises, the need for food increases.

In recent weeks, one Chicago area foodbank estimates a 25 – 40 percent increase in clients needing help. Meanwhile, the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s pantry, located in Rockford, Illinois, served double its normal number of neighbors just last week alone. The demand for food has never been greater.

There are eight independent foodbanks serving 102 counties in Illinois, all of which are represented by Feeding Illinois.

#WCIA Eastern Illinois Foodbank Central Illinois Foodbank

For more information, click here and/or text FEEDIL to 91999.