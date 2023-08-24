CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way of Champaign County kicked off its 100th year with its annual Battle of the Paddle on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth year of the event and organizers elevated it by hosting 100 ping pong players. Several community members and a few WCIA team members joined in on the fun.

Rebecca Guyette, United Way’s Chief Development Officer, said it was wonderful seeing support from so many people.

“The unifying theme since we began in 1923 is that people here in our community come together to support the greatest needs of the community,” Guyette said. “We saw that in 1923, we see that in 2023. And we just remain so grateful that so many individuals in this community are invested in supporting our neighbors.

Donations from the event will help foster early grade-level success, child well-being and essential community needs. Guyette said the plan is to continue partnering with local companies and keep the organization going for another hundred years.