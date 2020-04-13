United Way distributes funds to county organizations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County United Way has distributed $234,000 in food, housing and financial assistance after receiving funding from the state’s COVID-19 fund.

Of that money, $126,000 has been split between 14 area programs that provide food for families, food pantries and homebound seniors, according to a press release.

Some of that money also funded a new initiative called CU Better Together, which is aimed at “reducing food insecurity in our community during COVID-19.” The new program supports ongoing food distribution by Champaign’s Unit 4 schools and the Urbana school district.

$36,000 has been sent to four community organizations to provide mortgage assistance and emergency shelter; $22,000 was earmarked to five other organizations for one-time emergency financial aid to families.

As required by the Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund Grant, $50,000 from the grant will be distributed to three neighboring United Ways. They will use the funds to support their communities’ greatest needs, according to a release.

Champaign County’s own COVID-19 Relief Fund — which is similar in purpose to the state’s — has received nearly $500,000, as well, officials said.

We are grateful for every gift to the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” remarked Sue Grey, United Way of Champaign County President & CEO. “The economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is immense and growing every day. We continue to ask for our community’s support to help families that are out of work and struggling to get by. We want families to know that your community is here for you.”