Unit 4 reduced school bus service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday, Champaign Unit 4 School District has reduced bus service. There are no yellow school buses operating morning or afternoon for elementary or secondary students living in the following areas:

No Bus Service Area:

Bondville Churchill Downs Drive

Any Rural Address Belmont Drive

Hartwell & Hartwell (by UI golf course) Laurel Park Place

Field Stone – Savoy

Lake Falls

Liberty on the Lake

Summerfield Road (Old Church west of Staley)

The City of Champaign proper and the following subdivisions DO have bus service: