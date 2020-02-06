Unit 4 reduced school bus service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday, Champaign Unit 4 School District has reduced bus service. There are no yellow school buses operating morning or afternoon for elementary or secondary students living in the following areas:
No Bus Service Area:
Bondville Churchill Downs Drive
Any Rural Address Belmont Drive
Hartwell & Hartwell (by UI golf course) Laurel Park Place
Field Stone – Savoy
Lake Falls
Liberty on the Lake
Summerfield Road (Old Church west of Staley)
The City of Champaign proper and the following subdivisions DO have bus service:
|WEST along Staley Road
|SOUTH of Curtis Road
|NORTH of I-74
|Glenshire
Turnberry Ridge
Lincolnshire Fields
Ironwood
Trails of Brittany
Copper Ridge
New Century Estates
(4809 West Windsor Rd.)
Trails Edge
Trails of Abbey Fields
|Rolling Acres
The Arbours
Arbour Meadows
Winfield Village
Savoy proper: (east of
Prospect)
Prairie Fields
Prairie Meadows – Savoy
Lake Park
|Dobbins Downs
Towne Center Apts.
Baytowne
Ashland Park
Wilbur Heights
NORTH Duncan Road
Parkland Ridge
Westlake
Timberlake
Boulder Ridge
Sawgrass