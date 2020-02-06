1  of  40
Closings
Unit 4 reduced school bus service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday, Champaign Unit 4 School District has reduced bus service. There are no yellow school buses operating morning or afternoon for elementary or secondary students living in the following areas:

No Bus Service Area:
Bondville Churchill Downs Drive
Any Rural Address Belmont Drive
Hartwell & Hartwell (by UI golf course) Laurel Park Place
Field Stone – Savoy
Lake Falls
Liberty on the Lake
Summerfield Road (Old Church west of Staley)

The City of Champaign proper and the following subdivisions DO have bus service:

WEST along Staley Road SOUTH of Curtis Road NORTH of I-74
Glenshire
Turnberry Ridge
Lincolnshire Fields
Ironwood
Trails of Brittany
Copper Ridge
New Century Estates
(4809 West Windsor Rd.)
Trails Edge
Trails of Abbey Fields 		Rolling Acres
The Arbours
Arbour Meadows
Winfield Village
Savoy proper: (east of
Prospect)
Prairie Fields
Prairie Meadows – Savoy
Lake Park 		Dobbins Downs
Towne Center Apts.
Baytowne
Ashland Park
Wilbur Heights
NORTH Duncan Road
Parkland Ridge
Westlake
Timberlake
Boulder Ridge
Sawgrass

