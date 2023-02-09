DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, or maybe someone who has it all, even someone who did you wrong, The Scovill Zoo has your answer.

You can adopt a hissing cockroach or naked mole rate in honor of someone you know.

It’s a way to promote the critters being adopted.

“We actually have animal adoption for a lot of the animals throughout the year and it seems like these guys don’t get as much love as the other animals. Like the penguins and the cheetahs and the camels and the wolves,” Ken Frye, Director said. “You know, they all get a lot of good love throughout the year with the different adoptions. But sometimes it’s just nice to honor the humble cockroach and the humble naked mole rat.”

If you adopt one of these cuties you get a Valentine with their picture on it, a personalized piece of art from a cockroach or naked mole rat, and an adoption certificate.

So, go ahead, and adopt the creepy crawly and name it after your ex, a friend who took your favorite sweater, or your sister.

All the money helps keep the animals at Scovill Zoo happy and healthy.

You can call them at (217) 421-7435 to adopt one of your own.