Union workers go on strike

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Viscofan Casing plant’s union wanted a change and now they are taking it into their own hands.
Employees walked out at 5 Friday morning. They’ve been in contract negotiations since January.
The plant is asking for them to complete mandatory overtime and have some employees on call at all times.
Viscofan issued a statement say:
The parties are in the process of negotiating a new three year labor agreement which includes wage increases, a plant efficiency plan that pays a monthly performance bonus, and a signing bonus of $1,000 upon ratification of a new agreement. The company believes that it has made a fair and reasonable offer.
We are disappointed that the offer was rejected by the union. We hope that this labor dispute will be short lived. Meanwhile the company has implemented its’ contingency plan to keep servicing the market.