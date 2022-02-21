CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Federation of Teachers union said the school district “won’t move” in negotiations.

The union called the latest bargaining session “unproductive” in a press release Monday morning. In response, they initiated the public posting process, meaning teachers could go on strike as early as March 21.

Union co-president Mike Sitch said the issue is still the 50 minutes the district plans to add to the school day.

“From our perspective, the board seems to be stuck at a time of 50 minutes, and we tried to throw out some different things that we might be able to consider because we do share the same goals. But, we didn’t get very far. Their time is important to them,” Sitch added.

The school district has not proposed how to handle logistics like transportation and lack of staff with a longer day, according to the CFT co-president.

The school district responded Monday night: “The Unit 4 Board of Education will have no comment at this time. However, those who are interested are encouraged to visit the FAQ on the Board’s webpage.”

The next negotiation session is scheduled for March 4.