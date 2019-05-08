Union pickets outside UI President's house

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- University building service workers piceted outside the U of I President's house Friday. They're in contract negotiations.

One thing they're asking for is a minimum standard for raises, but they say their biggest issue is staffing.

"You know we went through a budget crisis," said Justus Fortado, SEIU Chapter Officer. "But they're taking it out on us. The campus is bigger than ever, more students than ever, we are fewer than ever, and they're expecting us to get it all done. And it's what we're most upset about."

They say their next step in negotiations is to set up new dates to talk again with the University.

