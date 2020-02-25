Union members plan picket before board meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district’s teaching assistants plan to “pack the board” meeting Tuesday night to “demand the board bargain in good faith and offer a reasonable contract.”

Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA, IFT Local 4324) president Paula Busboom says DFTA members have been working without a contract since July and have been at the bargaining table since April.

Busboom says, “It’s been nearly a year since we started this process. This long gap in bargaining is just one more example of the Board’s lack of respect and lack of willingness to get this done. But we’re not going anywhere.”

Since then, union leaders say the board still refuses to offer affordable health insurance options. Tuesday’s meeting is on the eve of the first mediation session in more than two months.

DFTA members will rally at 3:30 pm, prior to the 4 pm board meeting. DFTA IFT Local 4324 represents about 275 teaching assistants, LPNs, hearing interpreters and hearing/vision technicians who also work one-on-one with students in the Macon-Piatt Special Education District.