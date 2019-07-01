Union members approve deal & return to work

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Viscofan employees are back at work after an 11-day strike ended Sunday night.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union picketed to remove mandatory overtime, stop random drug tests, increase wages and more. Union president Tim Miller says the final offer was enough for workers.
In response to the deal, Viscofan, USA issued the following statement:
This new agreement is based on a fair and reasonable offer. It provides better flexibility for plant maintenance, and offers competitive remuneration linked to plant efficiency that will improve the service to our customers.”