CHAMPAIGN, IL (WCIA) — WalletHub is reporting Illinois is the 6th worst state when it comes time to the unemployment rate recovery. The number of unemployed people in Illinois topped 297,000 in the month of May.

The U.S. unemployment rate is at 3.6%, just slightly higher than it was pre-pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports in Illinois, the unemployment rate is 4.6%. Express Employment Professionals, a local recruiting agency says despite some of the hiring challenges nationwide, their staff has doubled recently and they’ve also been able to maintain a 90% fill rate, getting new hires in the door.

Charlie Miller, Marketing Manager at Express Professionals, says, “80% today is better than 100% tomorrow, so if my message I suppose to a company would be if somebody doesn’t check every box, but you think they’re going to be a good fit hire them because they won’t be around long.”

What was once called the Great Resignation, Miller is now calling the Great Reshuffle and says it’s nice to be a local recruiter to help get new hires in the door.