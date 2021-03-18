Unaccompanied immigrant children offered support

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Cunningham Children’s Home has started a new program to help children who came to find safety in the US. The program is called Caminos. It means journey in Spanish. The children who have recently migrated to the US don’t have a guardian or parent with them.

Cunningham Children’s Home will provide them a safe place to live on a short-term basis. The children will be matched with a vetted sponsor family while they pursue their immigration cases. Cunningham Children’s Home says they have spent the past year preparing and hiring people to help.