UIUC working with state in COVID-19 response measures

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of a larger effort by the entire University of Illinois system, the Urbana-Champaign campus is joining state response efforts to COVID-19.

Among other things, the UIUC has provided equipment and personnel to Carle Foundation Hospital and its researchers collaborated with Rush University in Chicago to develope an epidemiological model used by Gov. JB Pritzker to determine whether to invoke a statewide Stay-At-Home order, according to a press release from the UI.

The UIUC’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications is also partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on data analytical work, after a request to do so from the National Science Foundation. The project is aimed at fast-tracking data analysis to quicken the pace of developing COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.

The Urbana campuses’ efforts join those of the Chicago location, which include the following, according to the UI:

Testing – The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago implemented COVID-19 testing on Monday, with capacity for 800 tests and results within six to seven hours.

Treatments – The University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) has been selected as a clinical trial site for a nationwide National Institutes of Health study of a potential COVID-19 treatment. The phase 3 trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of an investigational anti-viral drug, called Remdesivir, in hospitalized adults diagnosed with COVID-19. UIC investigators will study the drug to see if it provides clinical benefits to patients, compared to a placebo. The trial was activated at UIC on Wednesday.

Additionally, the UI’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA) has assembled a team of more than three dozen faculty experts from all campuses – including the University of Illinois – Springfield – who will report on the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy, fiscal condition, community resilience and healthcare professionals.