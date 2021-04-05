UIUC to offer alternative testing for people observing Ramadan

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The University of Illinois will offer alternative COVID-19 testing for people observing Ramadan.

If you plan to fast during Ramadan and are concerned about producing saliva samples for tests, university officials say you can request a nasal swab test. The testing option will be available for faculty, staff and students from April 12 to May 12.

If you’re a faculty or staff member, you should contact the Office for Access & Equity at 217-333-0885. If you’re a student, you should call McKinley Health Center at 217-244-5661. When calling those numbers, you’ll need to state that you are requesting the nasal swab tests because you’re fasting to observe Ramadan.