UIUC suspends study abroad programs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have suspended the campus’s study abroad programs for the next academic year in the wake of COVID-19.

All such programs — including exchange, direct enroll and programs offered by partner schools — are cancelled through January 15, 2021, according to a statement from the UIUC Chancellor and Provost.

“Study abroad department after January 15 will be evaluated in August or September,” the statement read. “The University will not permit any waivers or exceptions for fall 2020 study abroad, including for those programs with delayed start dates in September or October. Participants choosing to study abroad will have no University connection or support, including access to study abroad options through the University, international insurance, and pre-articulation of course credit.”

You can read the full statement from UI officials below.

The University understands that this decision has wide-ranging implications for students, academic departments, study abroad offices, and our partners. Though this decision may feel premature in a rapidly changing environment, leadership is making the decision now to support fiscal prudence for our students and the University, provide academic predictability and planning, acknowledge the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 and international responses, and account for other unanticipated effects from the pandemic.

Study abroad offices will be disseminating this information to students that have already applied for Fall 2020 and Academic Year 2020-21 programs.”