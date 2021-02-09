UIUC researchers study best foods for dogs’ digestive tracts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nutrition scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign published a study saying human-grade food may be better for dogs’ digestive tracts than dry processed dog food.

In other words, researchers are looking at what foods help dogs poop better.

“Not all aspects of our job are glamorous,” Kelly Swanson admits. “We’re looking at stool quality sometimes and how much is there for the owner to pick up.”

Swanson says there are many options with various advantages and disadvantages for each pet. However, their study shows dogs had a better time processing foods like chicken and rice instead of processed dog food.

He says it’s not just about pet health, but also about owner convenience.

“More and more of us are living in urban or suburban areas where we’re picking up after our pets,” Swanson says. “So we’re following them around, and it’s important from an owner convenience perspective.”

He says checking how dogs process their food daily can be useful.

“They can’t tell us how they’re feeling,” Swanson says. “There’s a lot going on internally from a health perspective – stool quality, the skin and coat, their oral health – there’s a few things we can visually see. But a lot of other things, we can’t.

