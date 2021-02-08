UIUC lifts ‘essential activities only’ guidance

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is lifting its ‘essential activities only’ guidelines starting Monday.

School administrators issued the following Massmail announcing their decision:

As you know, in the past several weeks, the university has successfully completed our re-entry testing program for the Spring 2021 semester. We are going to lift the essential activities only guidance beginning today. Thank you for doing your part to maximize the safety of our entire community.

However, I encourage you to still use extreme caution when interacting in your daily lives. We know that the highly contagious B117 COVID-19 variant has already been confirmed at our university. And we have already seen a small spike that resulted from people violating safety protocols. Throughout this semester, it is absolutely critical that we continue to work together.

I know this essential activities only guidance has been difficult. And it is my intention that allowing you more freedom to leave your residence and interact safely will be welcome news. I know you came to this great and diverse university to connect with others and have rich experiences. I want to provide as much of that as possible – within boundaries designed to maximize your health and safety. In this spirit, the university is planning events and activities for you to safely interact. We will also provide guidance on planning your own safe social interactions. You can expect to hear more details in the coming days.

Please do not take this as an invitation to break COVID-19 safety guidance and have parties. We know that if this happens, our positivity rates will spike, and those who participate could suffer health risks, face university discipline, and the university will be forced to enact another essential activities only period. I do not want this. You do not want this. Please help me in encouraging your friends and peers to continue to be vigilant.

As your chancellor, I sincerely hope and believe the end of this pandemic is nearer. More vaccines are being administered each day in our state and in our community. We continue to have the absolute best public health district in the state. Please help me in being diligent until this pandemic is just a memory for us all. I am counting on you all to help me and to help one another.”

Robert J. Jones

Chancellor