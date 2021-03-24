UIUC calls off study abroad programs for Fall 2021 semester

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has announced study abroad programs through Fall 2021 have been suspended.

A message sent by the university to students say uncertainly remains too high on several fronts — despite positive development.

Some of those reasons for the suspension include vaccination efforts here and abroad, travel requirement, and host nation precautions.

“Although it may feel pre-mature, the timing of this decision supports student, campus, and partner planning that usually begins in April,” says the press release.

The university says there are no waivers or exceptions, and the suspension covers all outbound academic year and semester programs starting before December 31 this year.

The statement says if students chose to study abroad, they must enroll director with a program and they will have no university support. That would have included, access to study abroad programs, international insurance, financial aid, and pre-articulation of course credit.

Additionally, school staff members cannot sign approval statements for students.



The university says it’s exploring and expanding virtual opportunities that will be available in Fall 2021.