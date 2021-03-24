UIUC calls off study abroad programs for Fall 2021 semester

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has announced study abroad programs through Fall 2021 have been suspended.
A message sent by the university to students say uncertainly remains too high on several fronts — despite positive development.
Some of those reasons for the suspension include vaccination efforts here and abroad, travel requirement, and host nation precautions.
“Although it may feel pre-mature, the timing of this decision supports student, campus, and partner planning that usually begins in April,” says the press release.
The university says there are no waivers or exceptions, and the suspension covers all outbound academic year and semester programs starting before December 31 this year.
The statement says if students chose to study abroad, they must enroll director with a program and they will have no university support. That would have included, access to study abroad programs, international insurance, financial aid, and pre-articulation of course credit.
Additionally, school staff members cannot sign approval statements for students.
The university says it’s exploring and expanding virtual opportunities that will be available in Fall 2021.
- Virtual Global Experiences provide a stand-alone virtual global internship or research project that students undertake alongside the 1-credit hour LAS 199: Global Perspectives Pre-Professional Seminar. Additional academic credit options are available through departments that offer internship courses or independent study.
- Global Classrooms expand upon Illinois courses taught by Illinois faculty. Courses may feature one or more faculty from international institutions who will pair international students with Illinois students. Content may include international partners providing lectures, cultural components, or case study examples from their national/regional perspectives into the Illinois course. Work may include joint projects within respective courses.
- Course offerings include: ABE 498, CHEM 104, CLCV 220, EURO 199, GER 101, HDFS 398, LAST 445/QUEC 410, IS 390, and UP 160
- Virtual Exchange/Study Abroad Courses allow you to take select online courses from approved exchange or study abroad program partners. Course offerings will include some of the courses that are available to Illinois students while abroad. Not all current partners will participate, and a complete list of availability is still to be determined. There may be an additional cost associated with virtual study abroad courses; details will be listed on program brochure pages.