UIS to host roundtable talk on COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield and the Community Health Roundtable will offer a free public webinar on “Public Health and Medical Care in Sangamon County: Six Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The webinar will take place from 12-1 p.m. today and will give a quick update about the current status of COVID-19 plans for the state and county.



Panelists for webinar include Gail O’Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH); Dr. John Flack, chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at SIU School of Medicine; and Kenneth Kriz, UIS distinguished professor of public administration.

O`Neill will discuss the current status of COVID-19 in Sangamon County, including breakdowns by demographics and location, and how the SCDPH is responding.

Flack will talk about how front line clinical providers have responded and adapted to COVID-19. Kriz will discuss ways we measure the COVID-19 pandemic and how fast COVID-19 is growing.

Participants are encouraged to register for the event here, however registration is not required.

