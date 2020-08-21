UIS to host roundtable talk on COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield and the Community Health Roundtable will offer a free public webinar on “Public Health and Medical Care in Sangamon County: Six Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The webinar will take place from 12-1 p.m. today and will give a quick update about the current status of COVID-19 plans for the state and county.

Panelists for webinar include Gail O’Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH); Dr. John Flack, chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at SIU School of Medicine; and Kenneth Kriz, UIS distinguished professor of public administration.
O`Neill will discuss the current status of COVID-19 in Sangamon County, including breakdowns by demographics and location, and how the SCDPH is responding.

Flack will talk about how front line clinical providers have responded and adapted to COVID-19. Kriz will discuss ways we measure the COVID-19 pandemic and how fast COVID-19 is growing.

Participants are encouraged to register for the event here, however registration is not required.

